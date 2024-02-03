1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 165,106 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

