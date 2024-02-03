11,288 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 479,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.