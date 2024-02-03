15,530 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after buying an additional 86,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Generac stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

