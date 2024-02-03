16,873 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,613. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $56.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

