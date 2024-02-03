16,873 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.