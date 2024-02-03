1,878,429 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,878,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,600,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Enbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.98.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

