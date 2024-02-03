1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Posts Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FISB stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

