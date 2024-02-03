1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Posts Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FISB stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58.
About 1st Capital Bancorp
