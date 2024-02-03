26,250 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.68 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.