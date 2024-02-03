2seventy bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

TSVT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

