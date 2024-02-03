2seventy bio’s (TSVT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs cut 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

