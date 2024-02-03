30,004 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Trading Down 4.1 %

About Tilray

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.