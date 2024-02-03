3,066 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

