396 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $357.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

