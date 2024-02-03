4,174 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $172.36.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

