6,400 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.