70,540 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

