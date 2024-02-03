7,857 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

