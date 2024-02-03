AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $172.85.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.