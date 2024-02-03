AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

