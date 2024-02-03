abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,034,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 482,852 shares.The stock last traded at $19.40 and had previously closed at $19.43.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

