Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

