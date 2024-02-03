Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.95. 1,590,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.74 and a 200 day moving average of $326.32.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.