AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

