Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Price Performance

Shares of SLRN opened at $8.04 on Friday. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,096,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares during the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acelyrin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.