Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

