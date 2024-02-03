Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
