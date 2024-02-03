Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 277.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 178.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

