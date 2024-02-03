Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $127,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

