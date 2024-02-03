Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

