Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,751.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

