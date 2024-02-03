Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $80,010.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,087 shares in the company, valued at $380,751.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
