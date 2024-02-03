Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Affimed by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

