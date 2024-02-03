Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Aflac has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

