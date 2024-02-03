Agha Pervez Purchases 75,000 Shares of Pioneer Lithium Limited (ASX:PLN) Stock

Pioneer Lithium Limited (ASX:PLN – Get Free Report) insider Agha Pervez bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,900.00 ($8,543.05).

Pioneer Lithium Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the lithium exploration and development projects in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the lithium tenements comprising the Root Lake Project located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the lithium tenements comprising the Lauri Lake Project located in Ontario, Canada; and a 100% interest in the lithium tenements comprising the LaGrande Project located in Quebec, Canada.

