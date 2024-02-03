Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 63.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 850.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

