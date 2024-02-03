Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aisin had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY remained flat at $38.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. Aisin has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

