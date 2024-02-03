Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Steven Keith Burke Sells 24,311 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

