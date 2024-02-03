Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $168.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

