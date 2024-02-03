Algorand (ALGO) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $40.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00030693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,423,493 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

