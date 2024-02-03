Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ALGN opened at $273.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.14. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

