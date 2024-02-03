Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Trading 3% Higher

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 84,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 120,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.
Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -197.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
