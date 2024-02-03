Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Trading 3% Higher

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 84,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 120,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -197.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

About Allarity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allarity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

