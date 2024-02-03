Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

ALNY stock opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $234.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

