Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $409.60

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $409.60 and last traded at $408.35, with a volume of 43057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.24.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.08.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
