Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $409.60

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $409.60 and last traded at $408.35, with a volume of 43057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.08.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

