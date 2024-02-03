Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Trading Down 59.2%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 59.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Down 59.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.