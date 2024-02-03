alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €3.55 ($3.86) and last traded at €3.55 ($3.86). 17,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.44 ($3.74).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The firm has a market cap of $632.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

