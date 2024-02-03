Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Lars Norell Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,834,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lars Norell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Power alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Power

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $5,298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 41,406.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.