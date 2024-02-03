Amalgamated Bank Acquires 109,053 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,920,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 15.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.