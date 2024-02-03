Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $342.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.