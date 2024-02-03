Amalgamated Bank Has $30.09 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $789.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

