Amalgamated Bank Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

