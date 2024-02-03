Amalgamated Bank Purchases 281 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $180.69. 1,791,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.95. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

