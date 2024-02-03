Amalgamated Bank Purchases 700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

